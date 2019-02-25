Atonomi (ATMI) plunges -5.86% on February 24-25

Atonomi (ATMI) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-4.97E-05 or -5.86% trading at $0.0007988. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Atonomi (ATMI) eyes $0.00087868 target on the road to $0.00217388225628682. ATMI last traded at Bitfinex exchange. It had high of $0.0008486 and low of $0.0005721 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0008485. About 550,013 ATMI worth $432 traded hands.

Atonomi (ATMI) is down -27.38% in the last 30 days from $0.0011 per coin. Its down -83.10% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.004728 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ATMI traded at $0.01887. ATMI has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $798,800 market cap. Atonomi maximum coins available are 1000.00M. ATMI uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 23/05/2018.

Atonomi provides a new security protocol and infrastructure with the goal to enable billions of IoT devices to have trusted interoperability for both data and commerce.

The Atonomi Network runs on the Atonomi Token, an Ethereum-based token. The token acts as a utility to operate the Atonomi smart contracts while also serving as a digital unit of value that will facilitate the operation and expansion of the system by participants in the ecosystem.