Atria Investments Increased Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $394,792 as Share Value Rose; As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, S&Co Raised Position by $500,250

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,014 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.99 million, up from 45,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 376,235 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,005 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.03 million, up from 112,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 84,462 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Since December 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $545,905 activity. The insider DOVE TIMOTHY L sold $644,080.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $893.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company Com (NYSE:F) by 55,500 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Corp Non (NYSE:EV) by 6,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,882 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $4.19 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.