Augustine Asset Management Has Raised Position in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC); Reinhart Partners Lifted Its Masco (MAS) Position by $12.43 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28 million, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 1.80 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 94.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 345,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,754 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.05M, up from 366,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 718,901 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $80,148 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cornerstone Prtn Lc owns 79,115 shares. Glenmede Na owns 524,757 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 121,329 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 2.31M shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insur Co holds 13,986 shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc holds 40,542 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company owns 564 shares. Davenport And Ltd reported 3,829 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 49,272 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Wright Investors Ser Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 31.36M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Synovus Financial Corp reported 11,648 shares stake. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has invested 0.11% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 70,420 are held by Avalon Glob Asset Lc. 6,183 are held by Brown Advisory Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $180.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,438 shares to 37,643 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com by 100,158 shares to 278,916 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 592,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,885 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

