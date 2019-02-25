Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) Stock Price Declined While Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cut Its Position by $28.56 Million; Eastman Chemical (EMN) Holding Lifted by Carderock Capital Management Inc

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN) by 58.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,431 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67 million, up from 10,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.56. About 100,936 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by 29.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 190,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,351 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.15M, down from 642,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 159,811 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 22,391 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 42,383 shares. Contravisory Inv holds 0.13% or 3,809 shares. First Mercantile has 1,070 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 3,713 shares. 169,604 are owned by Natl Pension Service. Fil Ltd holds 11 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 325,648 shares. 42,093 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Murphy Cap Management has 6,750 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Channing Cap Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Com holds 33,539 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 18,851 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $253.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,173 shares to 25,865 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,900 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huntsman: A Reasonable Choice – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Eastman Chemical Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Costa to Address the Barclays Industrials Select Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $988,335 activity.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Waddell & Reed Financial, Kennametal, Automatic Data Processing, Trustmark, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and GlycoMimetics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Divided Over Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Valuation Following ‘Clean Beat-And-Raise’ Q2 – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP (ADP) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Rides on Strategic Acquisitions and Strong Business Model – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $54.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesco Inc Com (NYSE:GCO) by 86,056 shares to 298,056 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 269,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (NYSE:CMG).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 insider sales for $50.26 million activity. Shares for $14.98M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Wednesday, November 7. $1.37M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. 6,035 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. Ayala John sold $1.74M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. $527,231 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Dyson Deborah L.