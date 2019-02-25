AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Analysts See $9.87 EPS; Duke Energy (DUK) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $85 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, November 5. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of DUK in report on Wednesday, January 9 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DUK in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. See Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) latest ratings:

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $89 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $88 Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $85 New Target: $88 Maintain

09/01/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $88 New Target: $87 Downgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86 New Target: $88 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $89 New Target: $88 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $91 New Target: $85 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $86 New Target: $89 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86 New Target: $91 Maintain

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report $9.87 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 4.91% from last quarter’s $10.38 EPS. AZO’s profit would be $248.77 million giving it 23.09 P/E if the $9.87 EPS is correct. After having $13.47 EPS previously, AutoZone, Inc.’s analysts see -26.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $911.66. About 240,249 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 23.93 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 640,233 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 23,961 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank has 0.2% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 156,800 shares. Cullinan Associate reported 0.35% stake. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 3,965 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barry Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,076 shares. The Massachusetts-based Salem has invested 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 3,730 are held by Headinvest Ltd Liability Com. 10,773 are owned by Covington Cap. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 789,468 shares stake. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Company invested in 3,727 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.53% or 15,725 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.26% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2.50M shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 2.54M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $97.15 million activity. $7.22 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was sold by PLEAS CHARLES III. $2.65 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares were sold by MCKENNA WILLIAM ANDREW. Smith Richard Craig sold 1,500 shares worth $1.26M. Wright Kristen C. also sold $1.33 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, December 14. $10.27 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares were sold by Finestone Mark A.. 18,900 shares valued at $14.67M were sold by Graves William W on Thursday, September 27. Halsell Rodney C. had sold 5,387 shares worth $4.05 million on Friday, November 2.

Among 8 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone had 13 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Monday, December 3. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $985 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 19. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform” on Friday, February 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 6 by Argus Research. Wedbush maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $87000 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 28.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $22.98 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 17.43 P/E ratio. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

