Autus Asset Management Decreased Its Intuit (INTU) Stake; Ls Investment Advisors Decreased Its Visa (V) Stake

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 2.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,192 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 209,420 shares with $31.43M value, down from 214,612 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $321.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 2.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 7.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,783 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 50,103 shares with $11.39M value, down from 53,886 last quarter. Intuit now has $64.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $249.05. About 1.10 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $163.74 million activity. Shares for $16.89M were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K. COOK SCOTT D sold $30.01M worth of stock or 152,001 shares. $1.44 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE on Tuesday, November 27. SMITH BRAD D also sold $4.61 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Johnson Gregory N. The insider POWELL DENNIS D sold 4,554 shares worth $979,360. 9,292 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares with value of $2.03 million were sold by FLOURNOY MARK J.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (CIU) stake by 9,690 shares to 19,874 valued at $1.06 million in 2018Q3. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,136 shares and now owns 30,645 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 109.23 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 21 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Argus Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $247 target in Friday, February 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $254 target in Friday, February 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $250 target in Friday, September 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Argus Research. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 27. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 6 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets.