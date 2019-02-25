Aviance Capital Management Decreased Sony (SNE) Holding by $7.90 Million; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increased Its Stake in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $2.48 Million

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 77.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 131,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,343 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.27M, down from 168,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 1.19M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 19/04/2018 – PINTRILL And Sony Pictures Entertainment Team Up To Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of ‘Pineapple Express’; 09/04/2018 – Qualstar to design and manufacture Enterprise Class Optical Disc Library for Sony; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 18/04/2018 – Hirai forced Sony through a six-year reality check; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — With autonomous-driving technology looking like the next big thing in the automotive industry, major companies in fields from technology to electronics and telecommunications have been teaming up with self-driving startups, investing aggressively and jockeying to take control of the latest developments; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EMI deal makes Sony world’s biggest music publisher; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrads Sony To ‘BBB+’ On Improved Finances; Otlk Stable; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms DHX Media’s ‘B+’ IDR Following Sony Partnership Announcement; Outlook Stable

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 248,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 496,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.05M, up from 248,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 4.64M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD- INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 OPERATING MARGIN RANGE AT 22 PCT- 24 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 151,301 shares to 166,356 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 147,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

