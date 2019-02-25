Aviance Capital Management Increases Holding in New Residential Invt Com New (NRZ); P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Attunity LTD (ATTU) Position by $1.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.17 million market cap company. It closed at $23.54 lastly. It is up 210.12% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 210.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NRZ) by 53.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 176,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 506,447 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.03 million, up from 330,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 12.24M shares traded or 134.70% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights New Residential Investment, KLA-Tencor, Masimo, Schneider National, Enova International, and New Media Investment Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential reports tax treatment of 2018 dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Residential Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRZ: Simply The Single Biggest Hidden Gem In Broad Daylight In Mortgage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential: Why This 13.8% Yielder Fell 20%, And What Comes Next – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 6,364 shares. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 353,335 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Rafferty Asset Lc stated it has 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Co accumulated 279 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). James Inv has 35,650 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 505,126 shares. Phoenix Inv Adviser Ltd has 45,000 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. 659,800 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Sei Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf (DIA) by 70,590 shares to 157,165 shares, valued at $41.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 877 shares, and cut its stake in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI).

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ATTU Broke Above Resistance at $23.50 – Investorplace.com” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Attunity (ATTU) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Attunity (ATTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Nasdaq Composite Stocks That Braved the Index’s Bloodbath – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks for Growth Investors to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.