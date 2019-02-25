Baidu (BIDU) Holding Has Upped by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc; Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake Maintained by Meritage Group Lp

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 260.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 199,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.14M, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 7,303 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 11,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 552,549 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205.71 million, up from 541,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $436.89. About 214,964 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 25.67% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 51.83 million shares or 4.47% less from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 20,897 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Barbara Oil invested 1.31% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated owns 16,154 shares. Moreover, Meritage Gp Limited Partnership has 3.2% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 552,549 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 7,049 shares. Triple Frond Prtn Limited Liability Company has 7.96% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cookson Peirce Inc reported 57,761 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Network Ltd owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zacks Inv holds 5,339 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 256,754 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg invested in 0.06% or 158,233 shares. 1,780 are held by Navellier And Assoc Inc.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $27.98 million activity. Wynne Sarah had sold 3,000 shares worth $1.26M. Henderson Robert S had sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55M. Skulina James also sold $5.18 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares. Laubenthal Raymond F also sold $4.39 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 39,413 shares to 940,706 shares, valued at $157.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 78,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,996 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 85,794 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 295,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,549 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).