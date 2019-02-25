Bainco International Investors Has Upped Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $499,092; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Maintains Holding in Danaher (DHR)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 4,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,117 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.72M, up from 220,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.6. About 12.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 32.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 200,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,956 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.75M, up from 625,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.04% or $9.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.6. About 6.22 million shares traded or 135.05% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.20 million activity. The insider King William sold $5.43 million. 29,784 shares valued at $2.92 million were sold by DANIEL WILLIAM K on Wednesday, October 24. Joyce Thomas Patrick JR sold $541,464 worth of stock. 36,000 shares were sold by COMAS DANIEL L, worth $3.74 million. The insider EHRLICH DONALD J sold $1.01M.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete (NYSE:APC) by 165,397 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $70.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Serv (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 510,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,542 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DHR shares while 346 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 513.23 million shares or 0.85% less from 517.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Co invested in 0.62% or 103,709 shares. D E Shaw And holds 2.21M shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability holds 36,259 shares. Citizens Northern holds 0.21% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 2,823 shares. United Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 316,490 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bourgeon Ltd Com reported 3.74% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Manhattan reported 1.56% stake. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 21,719 shares. Pinnacle Partners Incorporated holds 30,502 shares. Ok invested 0.68% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kings Point, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id owns 364,945 shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 0.77% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 9,531 shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Com reported 19,057 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Co owns 36,002 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35M on Wednesday, February 6. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31. $13.09 million worth of stock was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $730.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 32,994 shares to 131,691 shares, valued at $38.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Index Fund (INDA) by 12,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 528,086 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 319,644 shares. Loeb Prtn holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,620 shares. Churchill Management holds 0.11% or 45,161 shares. 115,441 are held by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability. Cullinan Associate holds 2.17% or 262,689 shares in its portfolio. Indiana & Management reported 13,762 shares. 1St Source Bancorp has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Fincl Gp accumulated 79,644 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 12,590 shares. Hm Management Ltd Company holds 17,693 shares. Moreover, Davy Asset Mgmt has 6.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,303 shares in its portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shapiro Capital Ltd reported 2,543 shares stake.