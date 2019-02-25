Baldwin Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $340,510; Weybosset Research & Management Has Lifted Ingredion (INGR) Stake by $969,800

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 13.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 9,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12M, up from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 157,843 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 170 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73M, down from 2,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1635.09. About 1.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Management Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wills Grp invested in 1,394 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch And Assoc In holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 366 shares. Cambridge holds 151 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability invested 2.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.84% or 82,511 shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.31% or 1,545 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,451 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.3% or 1,865 shares in its portfolio. 305 are owned by Geller Advisors Lc. Armstrong Henry H Associate has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 100 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Liability holds 307 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $62.18 million activity. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02M on Wednesday, August 29. $5.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock or 181 shares. Reynolds Shelley had sold 437 shares worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.92M worth of stock. Another trade for 1,726 shares valued at $2.70 million was sold by Jassy Andrew R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold INGR shares while 138 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 58.34 million shares or 0.16% less from 58.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benedict Fin Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 3,863 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 101,577 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 299,790 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 5,680 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Management. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Tarbox Family Office has 2,640 shares. Palouse Management owns 2,012 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 169,464 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company owns 2,883 shares. 22,873 were reported by Cutter & Company Brokerage Incorporated. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 10,757 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 133,000 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 1.13M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.