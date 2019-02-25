Baldwin Investment Management Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 1,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,780 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $161.62. About 8.25M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, down from 40,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $251.03. About 394,948 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Baldwin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $307.24 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 170 shares to 1,860 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $33.34 million activity. Byron Michael had sold 43 shares worth $12,046. Shoquist Debora had sold 6,345 shares worth $858,685 on Wednesday, January 2. The insider Kress Colette sold 889 shares worth $131,496.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. The insider Bodner Charles R sold 2,080 shares worth $511,328. $9.96M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by RING TIMOTHY M. Lim James C had sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26 million on Thursday, November 8. The insider Borzi James W sold 5,887 shares worth $1.49 million. FORLENZA VINCENT A sold 13,498 shares worth $3.18M. Shares for $1.28M were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.