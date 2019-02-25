Ball (BLL) Reaches $55.12 High on Feb, 25; Diodes (DIOD) Sentiment Is 1.57

The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) reached all time high today, Feb, 25 and still has $58.43 target or 6.00% above today’s $55.12 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.70B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $58.43 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.12 billion more. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 638,365 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game; 08/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Keeping Isaiah Thomas Could Hurt Development Of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Per `Lake Show Life’; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing

Diodes Inc (DIOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.15, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 108 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 69 cut down and sold holdings in Diodes Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 38.92 million shares, up from 37.14 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Diodes Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 57 Increased: 71 New Position: 37.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $8.29 million activity.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated for 305,759 shares. Horizon Investment Services Llc owns 45,896 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pettee Investors Inc. has 0.51% invested in the company for 25,944 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.48% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 118,969 shares.

The stock increased 4.84% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 378,900 shares traded or 11.67% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has risen 10.88% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 21.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $12.90 million activity. Shares for $4.16M were sold by HAYES JOHN A on Monday, September 10. Knobel Jeff A sold $327,151 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Monday, November 5. Shares for $310,100 were sold by STRAIN ROBERT D. 7,000 Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares with value of $371,886 were sold by Fisher Daniel William. MORRISON SCOTT C also sold $1.11 million worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares. Shares for $840,674 were sold by BAKER CHARLES E.

Among 9 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Ball had 12 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BLL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, November 2. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, September 24 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $18.70 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 42.73 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.