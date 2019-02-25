Bank Of Stockton Has Lowered By $352,815 Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding; RIETER HOLDING AG WINTERTHUR ORDINARY SH (RTRZF) Sellers Decreased By 0.79% Their Shorts

RIETER HOLDING AG WINTERTHUR ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:RTRZF) had a decrease of 0.79% in short interest. RTRZF’s SI was 25,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 0.79% from 25,400 shares previously. It closed at $223.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank Of Stockton decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 23.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bank Of Stockton sold 2,735 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock declined 3.61%. The Bank Of Stockton holds 9,034 shares with $1.17M value, down from 11,769 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $34.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 1.42M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT

Among 6 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies had 6 analyst reports since October 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 3. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of TRV in report on Wednesday, January 9 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Bank Of Stockton increased Spdr Barclay’s Capital Converti (CWB) stake by 10,460 shares to 25,280 valued at $1.36 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares: S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) stake by 8,764 shares and now owns 252,604 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.