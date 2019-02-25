Bartlett & Co Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position By $1.96 Million; Carlisle Companies (CSL) Has 0.72 Sentiment

Bartlett & Co decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 5.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 27,288 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The Bartlett & Co holds 451,243 shares with $32.50M value, down from 478,531 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $64.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 23,991 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 12/03/2018 – US security panel could refer Broadcom-Qualcomm bid to Trump for review; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.12, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 109 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 151 cut down and sold their positions in Carlisle Companies Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 49.36 million shares, down from 51.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Carlisle Companies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 129 Increased: 60 New Position: 49.

Excalibur Management Corp holds 8.96% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated for 86,158 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny owns 816,999 shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 95,375 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 1.64% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 143,832 shares.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 349,992 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has declined 12.13% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 138,611 shares. 53,074 were reported by Highland Limited Liability Company. Somerset Tru Com stated it has 1.64% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Virginia-based Alexandria Capital has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 13,783 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stearns Services Group invested in 0.13% or 8,315 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 2,590 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 58,050 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.92% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Cambridge Incorporated has 0.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,385 shares. Csu Producer Resource holds 15,750 shares or 4.41% of its portfolio. Keystone Planning holds 41,338 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $12.25 million activity. 9,048 shares valued at $524,895 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J on Thursday, December 13. ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 854 shares worth $61,642. $2.03M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H. AMON CRISTIANO R sold $6.10M worth of stock or 88,625 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Qualcomm had 10 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, September 4 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, January 14 with “In-Line”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 16 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy”.

Bartlett & Co increased General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) stake by 38,160 shares to 38,320 valued at $7.85 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Intermediate (CIU) stake by 13,807 shares and now owns 28,096 shares. Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) was raised too.