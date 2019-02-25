Baupost Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) as Market Valuation Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Declined, Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding by $139.40 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.12M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 19,603 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 21/05/2018 – As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers; 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe; 19/04/2018 – Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 361,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $255.88M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 2.32M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $44,662 activity.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $13.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 877,491 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $253.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 548,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold CAH shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Natl Bankshares In holds 0.01% or 3,995 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 7,990 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 174 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 538,667 shares. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management has 4.15% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 119,832 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 15,728 are held by Rockland Trust Comm. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 278,420 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Loudon Limited Liability Co owns 12,490 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Leavell Mgmt holds 12,704 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 920 were reported by Smithfield. Exane Derivatives holds 3,349 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 42 insider sales for $182.00 million activity. $5.45M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. $8.52M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, October 10. 602,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $106.35M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $671,777. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bouchey Fincl Grp Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 398,224 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 1.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 395,589 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 612,421 shares. Iconiq Cap Lc owns 333,092 shares for 5.95% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 1.27M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Viking Glob Investors LP has invested 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 123,278 were accumulated by Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Carlson Cap Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 3,602 shares in its portfolio. holds 30.54 million shares. Cim Lc holds 49,970 shares. Chilton Ltd Company owns 29,913 shares.