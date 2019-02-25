Baxter Bros Raised By $394,146 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Position

Baxter Bros Inc increased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 2.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baxter Bros Inc acquired 2,433 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Baxter Bros Inc holds 92,086 shares with $14.99M value, up from 89,653 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $122.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $170.06. About 4.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Martin Currie Ltd increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 1412.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 52,685 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 18.18%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 56,414 shares with $7.69M value, up from 3,729 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $32.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $182.83. About 965,390 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 42.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.28 million activity. $3.28 million worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR. Tennison Lynden L also sold $1.28M worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baxter Bros has 92,086 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scotia Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Weik Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pecaut And Com has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). California Public Employees Retirement owns 1.71 million shares. America First Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.13% or 2,606 shares. Cambridge has 1.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 22,439 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 33,313 shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt stated it has 59,493 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak stated it has 2.47% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Crawford Invest Counsel reported 1,357 shares. Davis R M reported 129,504 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 60,945 shares.

More important recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Union Pacific: You Can’t Stop A Train – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Winter Storm Jaden Hits Chicago Intermodal Hub, Slowing Train Speeds And Freight – Benzinga” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Union Pacific, CDW, Unum Group, LRAD, Spirit Realty Capital, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, October 1. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global on Tuesday, January 8 to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, October 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $190 target. Cowen & Co upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $178 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18. Scotia Capital upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Loop Capital.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Aptiv Plc stake by 42,008 shares to 129,100 valued at $10.83 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Inc stake by 516,946 shares and now owns 195,270 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Red Hat had 14 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 20 by Citigroup. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, September 20. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $150 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) on Monday, November 5 to “Sector Weight” rating. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup downgraded Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) on Tuesday, October 30 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $190 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, October 29. The stock of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold RHT shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 161.15 million shares or 0.84% more from 159.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 48,383 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Colony Group holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 91,562 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 25.68 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 3,704 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,626 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 39,200 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Com stated it has 2,406 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,100 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.27% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Metropolitan Life Ins New York, a New York-based fund reported 34,712 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 79,450 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 800 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 15,269 shares. Bridgeway owns 38,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Warren Buffett Tires of Oracle, Pours $733 Million into Red Hat Inc – Profit Confidential” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within International Business Machines, Trex, ForeScout Technologies, Red Hat, Amedisys, and Atrion â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “How IBM Shares Gained 18.3% in January – The Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Enters Red Hat (RHT), Suncor (SU); Adds BofA (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM); Lowers Apple (AAPL), Liquidates Oracle (ORCL) – 13F (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Street’s Reaction To Big Blue Buying Red Hat (NYSE:RHT)(NYSE:IBM) – Benzinga” with publication date: October 29, 2018.