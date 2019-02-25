Baxter Intl (BAX) Position Has Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc; As Visa (V) Stock Value Declined, Night Owl Capital Management Trimmed by $540,450 Its Holding

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 1.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,726 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.38M, down from 219,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $146.8. About 472,140 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 134.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 235,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,637 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.58 million, up from 174,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 234,121 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intact Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 58,043 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Wright Ser stated it has 22,550 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,103 shares. Randolph Inc accumulated 181,553 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware has 267,266 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,045 shares. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Com has 2.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,350 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 41,492 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Lc holds 56,918 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Communications has 26,251 shares. Meritage Grp Lp holds 2.54% or 1.09 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $282.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,589 shares to 75,874 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $28.04 million activity. 99,636 shares were sold by Sheedy William M., worth $13.88M on Friday, November 2. Shares for $11.34M were sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Earnings: V Stock Surges on Q4 EPS Beat – Investorplace.com” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Visa slips as concerns about Q2 trends emerge – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: There’s Lots Of Growth For The Future – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Long Will Visa’s Slump Last? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

More news for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Starboard’s 13F Shows News Stakes in Dollar Tree (DLTR), Magellan (MGLN), Increase in Baxter (BAX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Ensco plc, Third Point Reinsurance, Baxter International, Ultrapar Participacoes SA, Endeavour Silver, and Ingles Markets â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” and published on February 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $7.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 44,602 shares to 91,820 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,286 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $560.56 million activity. Another trade for 1,638 shares valued at $120,803 was sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T. Accogli Giuseppe also sold $1.36 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares. The insider FORSYTH JOHN D sold $100,530. 8.00M shares were sold by Third Point LLC, worth $548.96 million. $274,096 worth of stock was sold by Shapazian Carole J on Thursday, December 13. $2.68 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31.