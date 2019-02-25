Baystate Wealth Management Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Triad Hospitals (TRI) Sentiment Is 1.01

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 11.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baystate Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,102 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Baystate Wealth Management Llc holds 20,352 shares with $4.40M value, up from 18,250 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $815.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 186,143 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®

Triad Hospitals Inc (TRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.31, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 108 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 107 sold and reduced stock positions in Triad Hospitals Inc. The funds in our database reported: 163.50 million shares, up from 157.20 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Triad Hospitals Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 84 Increased: 61 New Position: 47.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp holds 10.91% of its portfolio in Thomson Reuters Corporation for 89,982 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 10.51 million shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nexus Investment Management Inc. has 2.97% invested in the company for 455,225 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Management Inc. has invested 2.01% in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4.58 million shares.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It has a 30.54 P/E ratio. The firm sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis.

