Baystate Wealth Management Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Lifted; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Trimmed Position by $337,680

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,404 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.14 million, down from 57,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40M, up from 18,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 16,156 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has 0.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 3.7% or 147,541 shares. Horseman Mngmt Ltd has 23,000 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Company reported 572,968 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 78,589 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt has invested 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 28,326 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Parametric Port Ltd holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13.31 million shares. 52,430 are owned by First Retail Bank And Trust Of Newtown. Cwm, a Nebraska-based fund reported 70,440 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 23,456 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 227,000 shares. Honeywell Interest has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $566.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Midcap Dividend Fund (DON) by 11,741 shares to 114,935 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $344.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 6,869 shares to 108,411 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

