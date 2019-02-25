Bbva Compass Bancshares Increased Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $327,584; Tesla (TSLA) Holding Maintained by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 77.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.47M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $298.51. About 4.02M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 09/04/2018 – US transportation safety agency chairman and Tesla’s Elon Musk discuss fatal ‘autopilot’ Tesla crash; 22/05/2018 – SNAP INC SAYS NIMA KHAJEHNOURI WILL SERVE AS ACTING LEAD FOR CO’S MONETIZATION ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Tesla Demographics Dataset; 14/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Musk Says Company Is ‘Flattening Management Structure’ in Reorganization; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 29/03/2018 – Tesla Flashes Warnings Signs to Credit Investors (Video); 27/03/2018 – Tesla: Moody’s Cuts Rating on Production Issues, Sees Large Potential Capital Raise — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS PLEASED TESLA IS TAKING BRAKING TEST SERIOUSLY; 01/05/2018 – Sean O’Kane: Scoop: Hydrogen truck startup Nikola Motor Company sues Tesla for $2 billion, alleging Tesla copied Nikola’s

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 23.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 928 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,890 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73 million, up from 3,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $329.75. About 323,652 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 3,440 shares to 109,361 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,575 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alkermes and Biogen Announce US Food and Drug Administration Acceptance of Diroximel Fumarate New Drug Application for Multiple Sclerosis – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 01/29/2019: CGC,WEED.TO,BIIB,AGN – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biotech Bio Series #5: Stay Clear Of Biogen – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen 2019 Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen down 3% after hours on Mylan patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hugh Johnson Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.6% or 6,162 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 726 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited reported 920 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 38,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Two Sigma Ltd Llc stated it has 7,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Shine Investment Advisory Serv reported 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Baxter Bros accumulated 0.08% or 974 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 517 shares. Yhb Invest Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 0.03% or 568 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since September 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $20.22 million activity. The insider Ehlers Michael D sold 1,000 shares worth $350,000.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 717,705 shares to 222,795 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 166,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,561 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stocks end lower after weak economic data; Nasdaq snaps 8-day winning streak – MarketWatch” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla’s Largest Competitive Advantage – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Afternoon for Q4 Earnings: FB, MSFT, TSLA, QCOM & V – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. car prices up 4% in January – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Model 3 Drives Off The Demand Cliff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 15 sales for $21.21 million activity. Shares for $5.23M were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. Guillen Jerome M sold $306,100 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, January 2. Gracias Antonio J. had sold 16,780 shares worth $5.84M on Wednesday, January 16. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000. The insider Musk Kimbal sold $573,750. Musk Elon had bought 29,844 shares worth $10.00M on Monday, October 29.