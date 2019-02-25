Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lowered Its Holding in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Declined, Holder Choate Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding by $335,160

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,603 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.34 million, down from 119,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.08. About 7.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 6.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 12,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 187,776 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.03 million, down from 200,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 534,938 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold 59,162 shares worth $6.43 million. 40,000 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.45M. Shares for $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 1.26 million shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $90.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 13,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,055 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc. by 32,850 shares to 79,850 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 766,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

