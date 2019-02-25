Beck Mack & Oliver Has Upped Discovery Ser C (DISCK) Position by $1.27 Million; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Raised Stake in Disney Walt Co Hldg Co Com (DIS) by $506,920

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc. Ser C (DISCK) by 4.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 931,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.56M, up from 887,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Hldg Co Com (DIS) by 7.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 64,148 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.50 million, up from 59,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Hldg Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.69. About 4.94 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him

More news for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Discovery Communications, Radian Group, Lam Research, Juniper Networks, EMCORE, and Ciner Resources LP â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” and published on January 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 18,753 shares to 263,727 shares, valued at $30.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,770 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich Com (NASDAQ:CACC).

