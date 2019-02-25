Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $783,000; As Neogen (NEOG) Shares Declined, Tirschwell & Loewy Trimmed Its Position by $1.25 Million

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 12.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50 million, down from 24,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $251.31. About 159,452 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Neogen Corporation (NEOG) by 3.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 17,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 438,417 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.36M, down from 456,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Neogen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 17,299 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has risen 0.02% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whitnell And accumulated 8,000 shares. Gradient Investments holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Allied Advisory Ser holds 968 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Cap Management Lc has 1.26% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 976,540 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,165 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fundsmith Llp invested in 6.55% or 3.74 million shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 63,773 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 37,226 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.43% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.59% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Personal Cap Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 12,433 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 0.05% or 2,714 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. Shares for $9.96 million were sold by RING TIMOTHY M on Wednesday, November 7. The insider Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28 million. 13,498 shares valued at $3.18M were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A on Wednesday, November 14. Mas Ribo Alberto had sold 4,530 shares worth $1.07M on Wednesday, November 14. $1.26 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8. $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by Bodner Charles R.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $14.30 million activity. $641,191 worth of stock was sold by MORRICAL TERRI A on Thursday, August 30. 500 shares were bought by Tobin James P, worth $36,685. On Wednesday, September 26 ADENT JOHN EDWARD bought $316,394 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 4,300 shares. Quinlan Steven J. had sold 3,600 shares worth $320,678 on Thursday, August 30. The insider PARNELL JACK C sold $313,233.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold NEOG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 45.52 million shares or 0.71% less from 45.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 946,949 shares. 439,160 are held by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Raymond James And Associates owns 7,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Riverbridge Prns Lc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Foundry Ptnrs Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 43,508 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 32,439 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 15,432 shares. Wms Partners Limited Com accumulated 460,999 shares. 6,732 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability Company. Group One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 414 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.57 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs invested in 27,671 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Family Firm holds 5,289 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $14.06 million for 58.29 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.90% negative EPS growth.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc, which manages about $679.14 million and $800.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3,825 shares to 120,133 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 2,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc..