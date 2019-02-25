Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by $1.07 Million; South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Its Wabtec (WAB) Position as Share Price Declined

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 11.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.63M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 6.41% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 4.78 million shares traded or 285.05% up from the average. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 13.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 98,363 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.14 million, up from 86,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 1.31 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47,870 shares to 354,784 shares, valued at $49.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 89,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Int Ca reported 30,350 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Alyeska Investment Gru LP holds 23,064 shares. Windward Capital Ca holds 4,167 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 259,098 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 6,698 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.08% or 5.48M shares. Emerald Advisers Pa owns 0.01% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2,241 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 20,332 shares. Harvey Ltd Com stated it has 179,570 shares. Hanseatic Service holds 0.68% or 6,987 shares. Columbus Circle reported 385,569 shares. Capital Int Invsts has invested 0.15% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,585 shares.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $77,871 activity. STEWART LISA A bought 320 shares worth $26,897.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $225.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 7,293 shares to 97,286 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG) by 20,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,284 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global A Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock holds 6.25 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 32,303 are held by Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Co. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 62,492 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 10,173 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Nordea Investment reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Atria Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 2,429 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ent Serv Corporation accumulated 66 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested 0.08% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Of Vermont reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Beddow Capital Mngmt has 4.06% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 10.02 million are held by Vanguard Group. Fruth Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 2,500 shares. E&G LP accumulated 4,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).