Beddow Capital Management Upped Its Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Holding by $830,580; As Glpi (GLPI) Share Price Declined, Holder Davenport & Company Lifted Holding

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Glpi (GLPI) by 0.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 9,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.48M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Glpi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 352,306 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 19.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.18 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 1.22 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 33.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – WYNN SAYS ANNUAL MEETING DELAY NOT IN HOLDERS BEST INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – IN LETTER, REQUESTS WYNN RESORTS BOARD REOPEN WINDOW DURING WHICH SHAREHOLDERS CAN NOMINATE DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MADDOX TO REFOCUS VEGAS LAKE RESORT ON HIGH ROLLERS; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Comments on ISS Report; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Company Restricts Her Ability to Directly Communicate With Other Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN CUTS STAKE IN WYNN RESORTS TO 7.8% FROM 11.78%; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: BOARD INTENDS TO CONTINUE WORK; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Intends to Continue Its Work; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts, Elaine Wynn and Steve Wynn Resolve Litigation; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board in Post-Scandal Shake-Up

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.34 million activity.