Benchmark Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Newell Co (NWL); Jensen Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Waters (WAT) by $416,130 as Market Valuation Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 0.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 2,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205.39 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $235.41. About 330,119 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection

Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its stake in Newell Co (NWL) by 138.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought 61,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 106,110 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15 million, up from 44,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors who had been investing in Newell Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 10.76 million shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Sell Waddington Group to Novolex; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest owns 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.17M shares. Brave Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 15,875 shares. Security reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 140,375 are owned by Jane Street Limited Liability Corp. Associated Banc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 157,244 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,778 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lapides Asset Ltd Company reported 102,500 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% or 79,840 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Davy Asset Mgmt invested 0.76% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Primecap Ca holds 3.86M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $523,637 activity.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 29,090 shares to 48,191 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.81M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $35.14 million activity. 3,500 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $672,000 on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, January 25 the insider BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold $6.28 million. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 5. King Ian also sold $5.25 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, January 28. The insider Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571. Another trade for 708 shares valued at $133,564 was sold by REED JOANN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold WAT shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru holds 1,860 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 4,148 were reported by Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd. Bsw Wealth Prns invested 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Regions Fincl stated it has 402 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 300 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability owns 234,417 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 138,538 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,130 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,066 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).