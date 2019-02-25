Benjamin F Edwards & Company Upped By $527,930 Its Ciena (CIEN) Position; Provident Investment Management Has Lifted Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 3.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 12,091 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 22.63%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 351,199 shares with $31.86M value, up from 339,108 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $14.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 1.11M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 43.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 17,030 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 0.95%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 55,910 shares with $1.75M value, up from 38,880 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 903,427 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 53.47% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CIEN shares while 86 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 146.14 million shares or 1.83% more from 143.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Partners Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 73,241 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Victory Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 1.91M shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 2.00 million shares. 124,106 were accumulated by Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 15,000 were reported by Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.02% or 20,771 shares. Piermont invested in 1.09% or 86,680 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 219,327 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 17,130 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 6,980 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd stated it has 425,325 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Montag A & Associates has 72,960 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 16,435 shares to 29,284 valued at $3.30M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) stake by 7,118 shares and now owns 3,795 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 42 selling transactions for $5.57 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $77,354 was made by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B on Monday, September 17. Rothenstein David M sold 2,000 shares worth $62,184. FRODSHAM JAMES also sold $68,569 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Monday, December 17. SMITH GARY B sold $297,618 worth of stock. McFeely Scott also sold $33,094 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. MOYLAN JAMES E JR also sold $63,503 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. Phipps Jason sold $48,979 worth of stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Ciena had 17 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, August 31. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 13. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, December 14. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 31. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 31. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, November 20. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,200 shares to 6,897 valued at $953,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 2,254 shares and now owns 45,753 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 46,657 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 52,054 shares. 62,987 were reported by Schroder Investment Mngmt Group. Blackrock accumulated 12.89M shares. Fiduciary holds 10,917 shares. Cibc Markets reported 42,288 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,489 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bokf Na reported 3,634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Lp stated it has 20,645 shares. 541 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. Epoch Invest Prtn invested in 0.02% or 59,615 shares. Lpl Llc reported 41,212 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 16 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, January 7. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Charter Equity to “Market Perform” on Friday, November 9. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 7 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 28. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 9 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 3 with “Underweight”. As per Friday, November 9, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 12 by Citigroup. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, December 10.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $2.78 million activity. ALDRICH DAVID J had sold 5,500 shares worth $497,640 on Friday, October 5. GAMMEL PETER L had sold 1,915 shares worth $160,688 on Wednesday, February 13.