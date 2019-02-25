Berkshire Asset Management Has Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.39 Million as Stock Value Declined; Washington Capital Management Stake In Goldcorp New (GG) Was Has Lifted

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 31.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 34,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,635 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 109,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 86.17 million shares traded or 612.43% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 47.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 6,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.53M, down from 14,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $22.20 million activity. $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14. Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 21. $1.28M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7. $2.32 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. The insider VADON MARK C bought $2.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Gp reported 0.86% stake. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 1.41M shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Verus Financial Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whittier Trust Co has invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 3.04% or 86,375 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,024 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,037 shares. 3,546 were accumulated by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L P. Pictet Bancshares And Tru Ltd reported 7,050 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Biltmore Wealth Llc reported 0.17% stake. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 46,741 shares for 1% of their portfolio. First Dallas Secs holds 5,921 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 7,243 shares to 125,110 shares, valued at $22.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 248,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.