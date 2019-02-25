Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake Increased by Renaissance Group Llc; Pinnacle Associates LTD Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) by 12.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 53,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,963 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.05M, up from 443,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 576,430 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 228,016 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.98 million, down from 232,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $99.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold BERY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 117.22 million shares or 1.24% more from 115.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 419,887 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 49,543 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Atwood Palmer owns 158,375 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Burney holds 40,370 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.79M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 100,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 545,279 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnooc Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 22,678 shares to 93,609 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 6,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,431 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Berry Plastics Group (BERY) is Consider a Possible Rival Offer for RPC – StreetInsider.com” on January 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Adobe (ADBE), American Airlines (AAL), Boeing (BA), Zillow (ZG), Increase in Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Statement re Possible Offer – Press Release – Digital Journal” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “BERY or ATR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Another recent and important The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Procter & Gamble, Hertz Global, NN, Omnicell, BioDelivery Sciences International, and Movado Group â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 51 selling transactions for $351.06 million activity. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn sold 55,310 shares worth $5.06M. Shares for $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A. 63,113 shares valued at $5.79M were sold by Taylor David S on Friday, November 9. 6,245 shares were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M, worth $580,401. Fish Kathleen B had sold 599 shares worth $50,004 on Monday, August 27. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Overbrook Corporation stated it has 2,562 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi stated it has 1,832 shares. Cibc Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 578,112 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 358,433 shares. 2,459 were accumulated by Bouchey Financial Grp Limited. Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 16,299 shares. Covington Investment Inc stated it has 25,769 shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 217,689 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Round Table Services Limited Liability Co owns 4,829 shares. Prudential reported 5.27 million shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 511,431 shares. 56,393 are held by Savant. Steinberg Asset Management accumulated 21,379 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 7,900 shares to 81,961 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 5,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).