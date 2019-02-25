Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Lowered By $700,448 Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted By $5.27 Million Its Cbs New (CBS) Holding

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 17.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,888 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc holds 8,671 shares with $3.23M value, down from 10,559 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $239.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 58.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 92,388 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock declined 9.86%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 249,512 shares with $14.34 million value, up from 157,124 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $19.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 3.41M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 06/04/2018 – CBS: National Amusements To Vote In Accordance With CBS Board; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE WON’T IMMEDIATELY RULE ON CBS LAWSUIT; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 12/04/2018 – #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced out as CBS chief amid CBS-@Viacom merger; Massive shareholder lawsuits plus Moonves’ $150m severance and other perks package if ousted more @foxbusiness 340pm EDT; 18/03/2018 – SOUTH KOREAN FOREIGN MINISTER KANG KYUNG-WHA SPEAKS ON CBS; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Among 6 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Boeing had 6 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Thursday, January 10. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Tigress Financial maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 239,350 shares. Bp Pcl accumulated 68,000 shares. At Bancorp reported 5,906 shares. Tirschwell Loewy Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,009 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc reported 9,352 shares. 43,137 were accumulated by Finemark Commercial Bank. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 1,055 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,024 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 1.87% or 101,200 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,326 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 7.07% or 256,875 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd has 1.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33,000 shares. 1.13 million were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $53.53 million activity. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. Sands Diana L sold 5,000 shares worth $1.75 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E.

Among 8 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CBS had 9 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of CBS in report on Monday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Wednesday, January 2 to “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, November 29. As per Thursday, January 17, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. Guggenheim maintained the shares of CBS in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Monday, October 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 19,992 shares to 629,864 valued at $73.54M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 288,682 shares and now owns 72,927 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) was reduced too.