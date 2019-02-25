Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Has Cut Position in Fly Leasing LTD Adr (FLY) by $376,670 as Stock Value Declined; Old Dominion Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 334.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 47,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.25 million, up from 14,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 4.10 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd Adr (FLY) by 15.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc sold 26,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,200 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09M, down from 175,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 15,615 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has declined 11.03% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Airlines wants to fly from Houston to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport – Houston Business Journal” on February 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines flight attendants sound alarm about safety culture – Chicago Business Journal” published on February 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Heating up: Here are some of Orlando’s newest tourist offerings this summer – Orlando Business Journal” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines continues BWI expansion with flights to Charlotte – Baltimore Business Journal” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voce Capital Nominates Four Argo Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 132.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLY’s profit will be $18.94M for 4.99 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hungary seeks Exxon gas project in Black Sea – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Tops Q4 EPS by 33c – StreetInsider.com” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Exxon Mobil A Bargain At Its 8-Year Low? – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Port Report: Refiner Inaction Seen Ahead Of IMO 2020, But Some Planning For New Fuel Rules – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lucas Capital Mngmt holds 3.2% or 31,120 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regal Advsr Limited Liability invested in 36,459 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 38,939 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 235,789 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 5,811 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whittier invested in 254,262 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Aldebaran Incorporated accumulated 39,291 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Hamilton Point Limited Liability Corp holds 6,675 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valley Advisers stated it has 27,100 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 187,520 shares. Montgomery Invest invested in 0.79% or 22,532 shares.