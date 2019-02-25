BidaskScore Cuts Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) To Buy; Advisors Asset Management Upped By $1.17 Million Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by BidaskScore to a Buy rating in a an analyst note sent to investors on 24 February.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 774.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 13,732 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 15,504 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 1,772 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 3.50 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $974.22 million. The firm operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services divisions. It has a 8.44 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

The stock increased 6.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 1.52 million shares traded or 115.94% up from the average. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has declined 68.00% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPV News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle Expands Into the Car Loan Segment; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle S.A. to Expand Its Capital Markets and Investment Banking Business; 06/04/2018 Grupo Supervielle S.A. Agrees To Acquire Auto Loan Company Micro Lending S.A; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle S.A. to Expand Its Captal Markets and Investment Banking Business; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle: Roberto Garcia Guevara to Lead the Rollout of the Strategy; 27/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle Announces Filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 06/04/2018 – GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. AGREES TO BUY AUTO LOAN CO. MICRO; 21/05/2018 – GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. REPORTS 1Q18 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Among 13 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 13 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Friday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, September 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, October 23. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, October 3. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 7. Goldman Sachs upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating.