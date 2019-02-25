BidaskScore Reports Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Downgrade; Advisors Asset Management Decreased By $1.44 Million Its Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Position

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)‘s old rating is no longer valid. BidaskScore cut Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)‘s rating to Sell.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) stake by 87.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 23,967 shares as Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX)’s stock declined 27.51%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 3,459 shares with $208,000 value, down from 27,426 last quarter. Greenbrier Cos Inc now has $1.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 249,715 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 16.74% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $510,641 activity. $510,641 worth of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was sold by RITTENBAUM MARK J on Thursday, November 8.

Among 5 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since September 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 29 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Susquehanna. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold GBX shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 3.59% more from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 3,777 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd reported 7,066 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City Hldgs stated it has 431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Co has 0.04% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 110,000 shares. Dean Cap reported 0.83% stake. Texas-based Smith Graham And Invest Advisors Lp has invested 0.87% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 100 shares. 16,500 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc owns 242,300 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.03% or 63,358 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 87,718 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 161,721 shares. Axa holds 0% or 13,500 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 10,218 shares to 50,732 valued at $5.64M in 2018Q3. It also upped Oaktree Strategic Income Cor stake by 206,715 shares and now owns 219,035 shares. Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.51 million shares or 0.98% more from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Lc invested in 54,797 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company owns 198,113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 244,586 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% stake. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru stated it has 0.01% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 11,069 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0% or 175,700 shares. California-based Schwab Charles Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Boston Partners has 2.27M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 167,572 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Co invested in 617,317 shares. Beck Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Yorktown Mngmt & Communications has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 26,760 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 28,200 shares in its portfolio.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $430.43 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $193,784 activity. On Wednesday, December 12 Henderson James Alan sold $193,784 worth of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) or 13,618 shares.

The stock increased 1.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 426,527 shares traded or 127.40% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 4.87% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.13M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.