BidaskScore Upgrades Durect (DRRX); Electrameccanica Vehicles LTD. (SOLO) Sellers Decreased By 34.86% Their Shorts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp LTD. (NASDAQ:SOLO) had a decrease of 34.86% in short interest. SOLO’s SI was 273,700 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 34.86% from 420,200 shares previously. With 771,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp LTD. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s short sellers to cover SOLO’s short positions. The SI to Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp LTD.’s float is 2.84%. The stock decreased 9.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 149,249 shares traded. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has declined 91.81% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.81% the S&P500.

BidaskScore gave Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares a new Sell rating in a a research note revealed to investors on Monday morning.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, makes, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. The company has market cap of $122.01 million. It operates in two divisions, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and makes high end custom built vehicles.

The stock increased 4.60% or $0.0345 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7853. About 240,497 shares traded. DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has declined 24.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DRRX News: 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY® ER; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL; 28/03/2018 – Durect Conference Call Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ DURECT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRRX); 09/05/2018 – Sandoz Agreed to Pay DURECT a Tiered Double-Digit Royalty on Pdt Sales for Defined Period; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 19/03/2018 – Pain Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY ER®; 12/03/2018 Durect Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 25/04/2018 – DURECT ANNOUNCES PATIENT DOSING IN PHASE 2A TRIAL OF DUR-928 IN ALCOHOLIC HEPATITIS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS

Analysts await DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by DURECT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% negative EPS growth.

