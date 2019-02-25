Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB); Jolley Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Share Value Declined

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.08 million, up from 28,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $164.76. About 8.70 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda; 23/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FOR CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY AND CO IS REVIEWING IT; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Congressional Hearing; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plainti; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014; 22/03/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Can Facebook Be Fixed?; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK COOPERATES WITH GOVERNMENT ONLY IF THREAT OF HARM IS IMMINENT OR IF LEGALLY REQUIRED TO DO SO; 19/03/2018 – Local Tech Wire: CNN exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 3,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,897 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31 million, down from 17,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 1.70M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 42 sales for $182.00 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 8. Cox Christopher K had sold 3,300 shares worth $495,309. 2,268 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $308,017. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $113,678. Wehner David M. also sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macroview Inv Limited Liability Com reported 183 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 799 shares. Buckingham Cap reported 90,843 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Stralem & has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chesapeake Asset Limited Company owns 2,137 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bank Incorporated invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horseman Capital accumulated 65,100 shares. Asset Incorporated invested in 0.66% or 4,595 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 8,673 shares. Greenbrier Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 13.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Texas-based Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polen Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 3.66% or 3.91M shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 84,680 shares stake. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 369 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 0.46% or 5,552 shares. Sather Grp owns 3,100 shares. 3,302 were reported by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.44% or 338,800 shares. Fjarde Ap has 398,979 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Com has 2.63% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 208,874 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 28,469 are owned by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 963,620 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Llc invested in 1.3% or 67,176 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Andra Ap reported 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cleararc Cap owns 45,237 shares.

