Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. N/A 0.00 213.25M -5.61 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 31.21M -3.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201% -120.6% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -271.4% -96.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 60%. Insiders owned roughly 38.94% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 10.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 19.04% -2.48% 13.05% 12.05% 94.61% 49.96% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -13.51% -25.58% -53.08% -62.04% -52.66% -48.72%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 49.96% stronger performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -48.72% weaker performance.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.