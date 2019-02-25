Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. N/A 0.00 213.25M -5.61 0.00 Omeros Corporation 21.61M 31.57 119.77M -2.48 0.00

Demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Omeros Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201% -120.6% Omeros Corporation -554.23% 270.2% -123.7%

The current Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Recommendations and Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 144.25%.

Institutional investors held 77% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 48% of Omeros Corporation shares. About 38.94% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 19.04% -2.48% 13.05% 12.05% 94.61% 49.96% Omeros Corporation -0.72% -15.24% -46.46% -25.18% -31.27% -28.72%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 49.96% stronger performance while Omeros Corporation has -28.72% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 10 factors Omeros Corporation beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.