Biondo Investment Advisors Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Has Increased by $3.66 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Raised Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,662 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.26 million, up from 29,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $426.89. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 53.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.47M, up from 16,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $422.26. About 215,023 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB)

