BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

Since BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 314.56 16.99M -0.06 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 24.06M -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioPharmX Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -425.3% -212.8% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -328.5% -187.7%

Risk & Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation’s current beta is -0.4 and it happens to be 140.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s -1.06 beta is the reason why it is 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioPharmX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.6% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 11.6% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.47% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -18.88% -26.85% -19.23% -48.42% 16.46% 18.15% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -1.67% -14.49% 28.26% 24.65% -12.81% 58.97%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation was less bullish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.