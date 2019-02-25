BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) Reaches $70.10 After 8.00% Up Move; Tegna (TGNA) Shorts Up By 16.33%

The stock of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.52% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 380,867 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 134.40% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 134.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetryThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.34 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $75.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BEAT worth $186.80 million more.

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) had an increase of 16.33% in short interest. TGNA’s SI was 7.21 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 16.33% from 6.19M shares previously. With 2.77 million avg volume, 3 days are for Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA)’s short sellers to cover TGNA’s short positions. The SI to Tegna Inc’s float is 3.36%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 285,696 shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has declined 7.71% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Wins 83 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards; 26/04/2018 – Correcting and Replacing Press Release: TEGNA Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Re-election of Board Members and Say on Pay at Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 33C; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – TEGNA’s Premion Launches Premion Audience Selects Data Management Platform for Advertisers; 26/04/2018 – TEGNA Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Re-election of Board Members and Say on Pay at Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – TEGNA Names Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q OPER REV. $502.1M

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 4.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. It has a 147.27 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $13.66M for 42.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by BioTelemetry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry had 3 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Lake Street on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 18 investors sold BioTelemetry, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 4.07% less from 29.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,728 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 28 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Company reported 29,989 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 111,532 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 9,861 shares. 1492 Capital Lc accumulated 117,848 shares or 4.94% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Stephens Investment Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 447,097 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Millrace Asset owns 1.56% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 31,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 4,426 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Teton Advsr stated it has 133,000 shares. The New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 14,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.