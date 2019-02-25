Bit-Z (BZ) risen $0.00510197 for a day

It was good day for Bit-Z (BZ), as it jumped by $0.00510197 or 7.02%, touching $0.077829504. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Bit-Z (BZ) is looking for the $0.0856124544 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.147318957386155. The highest price was $0.080065984 and lowest of $0.071231888 for February 24-25. The open was $0.072727534. It last traded at BitZ exchange.

For a month, Bit-Z (BZ) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days BZ is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.1734 200 days ago. Bit-Z (BZ) has 1.19 billion coins mined with the market cap $92.37M. It has 1.20B coins in circulation. It was founded on 21/06/2018. The Crypto BZ has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength.

The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform.