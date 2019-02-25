Bitair (BTCA) hits new $6.10000000000001E-07 price after 5.53% step up for a day

Bitair (BTCA) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $6.10000000000001E-07 or 5.53% trading at $1.164E-05. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Bitair (BTCA) eyes $1.2804E-05 target on the road to $2.77469634195263E-05. BTCA last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $1.164E-05 and low of $1.103E-05 for February 24-25. The open was $1.103E-05. About 10,554 BTCA worth $ traded hands.

Bitair (BTCA) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its down -66.51% in the last 100 days since when traded at $3.476E-05 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BTCA traded at $6.543E-05. BTCA has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $11,640 market cap. Bitair maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. BTCA uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 08/09/2017.

Bitair allows clients spend tokens to pay for travel and tourism related services such as booking airline ticket, making reservations and accessing other related services. BTCA tokens are based on the Ethereum blockchain and they are used to pay the platform fees.