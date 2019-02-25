Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Ftb Advisors Upped Its Holding by $510,564; Usca Ria Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $1.97 Million as Stock Price Declined

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 73.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 5,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $719,000, down from 7,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 16,249 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 105.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 1,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,114 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $996,000, up from 1,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $436.72. About 400,264 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 26/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT HOLDS 0.59 SHORT POSITION IN BINCKBANK; 04/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Holding(s) in Company; 04/05/2018 – Blackrock’s Rieder Says Jobs Numbers Won’t Change Fed (Video); 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGES ARE ALSO TRADING AT MORE ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS RELATIVE TO INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE DEBT; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS GUN-FREE INVESTMENT STRATEGIES TO BE OFFERED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND CORPORATE RETIREMENT PLANS; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX AND BLACKROCK ANNOUNCE COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF THE 200 MW FLAT TOP WIND FARM IN THE U.S; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s ETFs Slow Even as Assets Hit $6.3 Trillion (Correct)

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invest Unfairly – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UAE’s Adnoc signs $4B pipeline infrastructure deal with KKR, BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Banks And Info Tech Lead Way In Sharp Rally Amid Hopes For Geopolitical Progress – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final February Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock: Strong Growth, But Sensitive To The Economy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc reported 448 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 1.26% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 128,157 shares. Palladium Prns Lc has invested 0.61% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). British Columbia Investment Corporation has invested 0.2% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 8,015 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 17,115 shares. Johnson Gp reported 516 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.04% or 4,323 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.31% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 15,866 shares. Wealthtrust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 77 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 428 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 168,104 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt holds 592 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Llc holds 73 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,144 shares to 6,016 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 2,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emer (EEMV).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 sales for $150.25 million activity. $367,000 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by WELLS DAVID B. $36.78 million worth of stock was sold by HASTINGS REED on Monday, September 24. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $4.20M was sold by Bennett Kelly. Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, February 14. 21,882 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $7.36M were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $981.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Global Multi (VGI) by 26,215 shares to 145,485 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Severs Ties With Marvel, Cancels Two Superhero Shows – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Stock Is All About The Innovatorâ€™s Dilemma – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Lions Gate, Netflix and Amazon – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “More Proof of Netflix’s Growing Clout in Hollywood – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Viacom Is Buying Pluto TV – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 09, 2019.