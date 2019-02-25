BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Shorts at SUNSET CAPITAL ASSETS (SNST) Raised By 685.71%

Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report $0.17 EPS on March, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. BKCC’s profit would be $11.85 million giving it 9.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 852,758 shares traded or 123.90% up from the average. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has declined 11.03% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Keenan Succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO for BCIC; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MLN PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS’ SALE PROCEEDS; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Jason Mehring Succeeds Zugay as Chmn of the USPC Investment Committee; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals

SUNSET CAPITAL ASSETS INC (OTCMKTS:SNST) had an increase of 685.71% in short interest. SNST’s SI was 38,500 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 685.71% from 4,900 shares previously. With 17,400 avg volume, 2 days are for SUNSET CAPITAL ASSETS INC (OTCMKTS:SNST)’s short sellers to cover SNST’s short positions. It closed at $0.0521 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sunset Capital Assets, Inc. operates as a financial services consulting company. The company has market cap of $785,209. It focuses on the acquisition and investment in federally insured banks, mortgage companies, real estate, title insurance, insurance, and management and consulting service primarily in the Southeast United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Sunset Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Sunset Capital Assets, Inc. in February 2015.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $460.25 million. The fund invests in all industries. It has a 17.89 P/E ratio. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Among 2 analysts covering BlackRock Capital (NASDAQ:BKCC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackRock Capital had 3 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BKCC in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 16 to “Underweight”. JP Morgan downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) on Monday, November 5 to “Neutral” rating.