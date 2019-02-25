BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.78% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II N/A 5.16M 0.00 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The peers have a potential upside of 143.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 1.2% 2.89% -1.71% -2.69% -15.55% -14.55% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has -14.55% weaker performance while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s competitors have 5.71% stronger performance.

Dividends

The annual dividend that BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II pay is $0.66 per share with a dividend yield of 5.05%. On the other side BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s rivals have dividend yield of 6.96%.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s peers beat BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.