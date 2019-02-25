BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.77M
|14.33
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|98.31M
|2.10
|6.65M
|0.80
|18.08
Demonstrates BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|6.76%
|12.9%
|6%
Dividends
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust dividend pay is $0.76 per share with 4.76% dividend yield annually. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.64 per share while its annual dividend yield is 4.17%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.95% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 80.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|-0.83%
|-11.7%
|-5.08%
|-1.64%
|-14.04%
|-8.67%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|4.08%
|0.9%
|-2.74%
|-11.88%
|-6.19%
|-9.41%
For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.