BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.77M 14.33 N/A -0.01 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 98.31M 2.10 6.65M 0.80 18.08

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 6.76% 12.9% 6%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust dividend pay is $0.76 per share with 4.76% dividend yield annually. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.64 per share while its annual dividend yield is 4.17%.

Institutional investors owned 3.95% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 80.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust -0.83% -11.7% -5.08% -1.64% -14.04% -8.67% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 4.08% 0.9% -2.74% -11.88% -6.19% -9.41%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.