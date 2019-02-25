BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) registered -3.48% drop for a day

BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0011063848 or -3.48% trading at $0.030711716. According to International Crypto Experts, BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) eyes $0.0337828876 target on the road to $0.0826148440617872. BCPT last traded at Binance exchange. It had high of $0.0320088568 and low of $0.0302539016 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0318181008.

BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is down -9.24% in the last 30 days from $0.03384 per coin. Its down -55.92% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.06967 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BCPT traded at $0.121. BCPT has 116.16M coins mined giving it $3.57M market cap. BlockMason Credit Protocol maximum coins available are 116.16M. BCPT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/08/2017.

BlockMason is a Credit Protocol aiming to democratize currency creation through permanently recorded debt and credit obligations between parties. CPT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token powering BlockMason’s Protocol.