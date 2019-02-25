Blue Chip Partners Lowered Its V F (VFC) Position; Putnam Master Income Trust (PMT)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 15.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 5,478 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 29,741 shares with $2.78M value, down from 35,219 last quarter. V F Corp now has $34.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.17. About 796,619 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Putnam Master Income Trust (PMT) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.09, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 62 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 64 sold and decreased equity positions in Putnam Master Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 40.92 million shares, down from 40.92 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Putnam Master Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 48 Increased: 37 New Position: 25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities .

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 4.05% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for 188,197 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 413,943 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 37,878 shares. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Management Inc has invested 0.35% in the stock. West Family Investments Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 35,500 shares.

