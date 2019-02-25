Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Oakmont Boosted Its Position; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Decreased General Electric Company (GE) Holding as Share Price Declined

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 31,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,286 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.80M, down from 367,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $150.53 million, up from 403,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49M and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.35 million shares to 500,100 shares, valued at $34.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $53.53 million activity. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 5,000 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.75M were sold by Sands Diana L. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 1,640 shares valued at $602,733 was made by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $709.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,140 shares to 40,271 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) by 64,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,793 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Inc (NYSE:AXP).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.78 million activity. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6. DSOUZA FRANCISCO also bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, November 14.